Holiday Follies returns to Lake Dillon Theatre Co.

Local pianist and composer Len Rhodes will perform at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center with Lake Dillon Theatre Co. for its annual Holiday Follies show.

Tom Fricke

SILVERTHORNE — Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s annual holiday variety show, Holiday Follies, comes back to the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center next week. The event mixes traditional classics and newer, contemporary Christmas songs.

Performing are some of the company’s favorite artists, including Chrissy Schmidt, Bob Moore, Alexa Hendrickson, Caleb Warren, Britney Jeffery and Arnold Harper II. Accompanying them as musical director is Len Rhodes, local pianist and composer.

The Holiday Follies variety show will be performed from Tuesday, Dec. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 22, at Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s Flex Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway. Doors for each performance will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the show. Tickets range from $14.50-$41.50. For more details and to purchase, call 970-513-9386 or visit lakedillontheatre.org.