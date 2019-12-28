Holiday fundraiser for Summit County locals in crisis falls short of goal, donations sought

The Summit County Cares holiday fundraiser, meant to benefit Summit County’s largest emergency assistance fund, has fallen short of its goal, and its organizers are reaching out to the public to help get it across the finish line before the new year.

Family & Intercultural Resource Center Development Director Anita Overmyer said the fundraiser only raised $30,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Dec. 28. The Summit County Cares fund helps locals with eviction, heat and utility disruption, unaffordable medical bills, and other emergencies requiring a little bit of money to get by in the short-term.

The fund benefits clients of the FIRC, Summit Community Care Clinic and Advocates for Victims of Assault and Social Services.

Overmyer said FIRC saw an increase in emergency assistance demand last year, attributed to increasing cost of living and health care.

The holiday fundraiser for Summit County Cares has only failed to meet its goal for two of the past 11 years, and with no slowdown in demand, representatives say meeting the goal this year is as critical as ever.

Donations to Summit County Cares are tax-deductible. To donate to the Summit County Cares fund, visit summitfoundation.org or Venmo donations to Summit County Cares. Checks may also be mailed to The Summit Foundation at P.O. Box 4000, Breckenridge, CO 80424 with a note that the funds are meant for Summit County Cares.