Holiday team weight challenge starts at Breckenridge, Silverthorne rec centers Nov. 20

The Holiday Trimmings Challenge, a countywide team weight maintenance program — kicks off from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, with registration and a weigh-in at the Breckenridge and Silverthorne recreation centers.

The challenge consists of teams of two to six participants who help one another stay focused throughout the holidays to maintain their weight. The goal for the challenge is to maintain total combined weight for each team. Teams that maintain weight are eligible to win prizes.

The challenge is put on by the Physical Activity & Nutrition Team of the Summit, and registration costs $15. Proceeds benefit nutritional educational efforts at area schools, among other community projects.

Scholarships are provided by the Family Intercultural Resource Center; Women, Infant and Children; and Summit Community Care Clinic for qualified community members.