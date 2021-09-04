Home buying and selling tips

Buying a mountain property calls for a mountain guide, and working with a Summit REALTOR® is the best way to find your dream home. (photo courtesy of Summit REALTORS®)

Buying or selling a home with the help of Summit REALTORS® provides not only peace of mind, but reassurance that you are using a local professional to guide you through the entire process.

“You wouldn’t go on a challenging hike with a guide that has never been on the mountain, would you? You would want a knowledgeable, experienced guide to take you on a safe and successful hike,” said Summit REALTORS® board president Courtney Peroutka. “A mountain property calls for a mountain guide, and a Summit REALTOR® is your resource for local knowledge. In the mountains, not all property information is found online. We have been connecting people to mountain guides for nearly 50 years, for full access to properties and listing information in Summit, Park and Lake counties.”

More than 600 REALTORS® throughout Summit, Park and Lake counties comprise Summit REALTORS®. Every member must strictly adhere to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, which is based on professionalism, fair and ethical treatment, serving the interests of clients and protecting the public. As such, REALTORS® are experts who are committed to their customers’ best interests, including alleviating the challenges of home buying and selling.

As guides, Summit REALTORS® navigate community and contractual aspects of the buying and selling process. Summit REALTORS® know their community inside and out, from local, county and state property taxes to public property information, schools, neighborhoods and price trends. As a result, they can provide valuable insights on each property, including the best price in this ever-changing market.

“A Summit REALTOR® will guide you through the home search with an unbiased eye, helping you meet your buying objectives while staying within your budget,” Peroutka said. “REALTORS® are also a great source when you have questions about local amenities, utilities, zoning rules, water rights, contractors and more.”

After searching the broadest database of available homes and researching specific details about properties of interest, they arrange home tours that meet their clients’ criteria. When it comes to making an offer (or pricing a home for sale), they negotiate the best overall contract between buyers and sellers.

“There are many factors up for discussion in any real estate transaction, from price, to repairs, to possession date,” Peroutka said. “A real estate professional who’s representing you will look at the transaction from your perspective, helping you negotiate a purchase agreement that meets your needs and allows you to do due diligence before you’re bound to the purchase.”

Summit REALTORS® also schedule appraisals, inspections and coordinate with the best lenders who will research mortgage rates and terms. For contracts, REALTORS® can create binding legal documents, refer you to a knowledgeable attorney if needed, and guide you through the closing process.

“A knowledgeable Summit REALTOR® will know what’s required in Summit, Park and Lake counties, helping you avoid delays and costly mistakes,” Peroutka said. “There’s a lot of jargon involved in a real estate transaction, so you want to work with a professional who can speak the language.” Overall, REALTORS® act as advocates.

Summit REALTORS® are local experts who guide you through every phase of the home buying and selling process. (photo courtesy of Summit REALTORS®)

“Summit REALTORS® are your rock during emotional moments. They relieve the stress of home buying or selling,” Peroutka said. “For most buyers, a home is the biggest purchase they’ll ever make. Having a concerned, but objective, third party helps you stay focused on the issues most important to you when you’re dealing with an emotional, stressful situation.”

In fact, 90% of homebuyers say they would use their REALTORS® again or recommend them to others, and 97% consider their real estate broker a useful source of information, according to National Association of REALTORS® 2019 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers Report.

REALTORS® are members of the National Association of REALTORS®, which generates the largest database of available homes in the nation, via the multiple listing service (MLS).

While 97% of home buyers and sellers research real estate online, 90% still choose to work with a REALTOR®, due to the vast knowledge and assistance brokers provide, according to National Association of REALTORS® 2020 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers Report.

“The MLS gives first-time, low-income and other buyers better access to the American dream of homeownership while also exposing a seller’s property to the greatest number of potential buyers,” Peroutka said. “A REALTOR® gives you exclusive access to the MLS, which provides maximized visibility of homes for sale. Without it, there would be fewer homes for buyers to choose from on real estate websites.”

The MLS gives people access to the most up-to-date home status information, all of which is detailed and verified accurate. It also facilitates cooperation between buyer and seller brokers.

“Without it, buyers and sellers would likely have to pay to list on a variety of websites,” Peroutka said. “The MLS provides equal opportunities for all homebuyers and sellers, and it levels the playing field between large and small brokerages.”

In the process of choosing your dream home, Summit REALTORS® stand by their motto that a mountain property calls for a mountain guide.

“Working with a trusted and knowledgeable Summit REALTOR® not only saves homebuyers time, but also helps take stress out of the process for them.” Peroutka said. “And, sellers make more money when they list with a REALTOR®.”