Home Cooking: Late summer chilled soups

August finds us enjoying hikes under blue skies and hot sun. Evenings find us dining outside to enjoy the cooler temperatures. At this time of year, you might find yourself wondering what to make with this variable weather.

Now is the time to enjoy farm fresh vegetables before autumn arrives. These three soups do exactly that. And they are versatile enough to be served hot or chilled. Enjoy as a meal or pair with grilled chicken or steak over a bed of arugula and a simple vinaigrette.

Chilled beet soup

Courtesy photo

Chilled beet soup

Ingredients

1 pound beets (about 5 beets)

3 cups of water

1 small bunch scallions (green onions)

1/2 cucumber, seeded and peeled

Salt and pepper to taste

Greek yogurt and thinly sliced radishes for garnish

Directions

Peel each beet and cut into half-inch chunks. Place beets in saucepan and cover with 3 cups of water. Cover and cook over medium heat until the beets are easily pierced with a knife. Allow beets and water to cool for 15 minutes, then process in a food processor with the rest of the ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning. Chill for 1 to 2 hours, then service with garnishes.

Curried carrot soup

Courtesy photo

Curried carrot soup

Ingredients

1 pound carrots

1 red onion, diced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

14-ounce can of coconut milk

14 ounces of water

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt, pepper and red pepper flakes to taste

Thai sweet chili sauce and chives for garnish

Directions

Cut carrots into one-inch pieces and add to a Dutch oven or large saucepan with diced onion, butter and oil. Cook over medium heat until the onions are softened. Add coconut milk, water, lime juice and seasonings. Allow to cook until the carrots are softened. Using a handheld blender or food processor, process until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve hot, or chill and serve cold. Drizzle with Thai sweet chili sauce.

Southwest corn soup with smoked salmon

Courtesy photo

Southwest corn soup with smoked salmon

Ingredients

8 ears of corn, kernels removed

1 red onion, diced

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lime juice

3 cups of water

2 large tablespoons Greek yogurt

1/4 teaspoon smoked salmon

1 tablespoon lime chili seasoning or Southwest seasoning

3 ounces wood smoked salmon (optional)

Chives and avocado for garnish

Directions

Add corn kernels, diced onion, butter and oil to a Dutch oven or large saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add water, lime juice and seasonings, and cook for 5 minutes. Take off the heat, allow to cool for 5 minutes, then stir in yogurt. With a handheld blender or food processor, blend the soup until just chunky. Serve immediately or chill. Before serving, break in smoked salmon, chives and avocado.

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson’s column “Home Cooking” publishes biweekly on Thursdays in the Summit Daily News. Anderson taught herself to cook after college when she discovered dinner parties were a cure for loneliness. Her latest cookbook is “A Year in the Mountains Cookbook.” She has lived in Breckenridge since 2016. Contact her at suzanne@suzanneelizabeths.com.