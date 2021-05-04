Hoopla, BookFlix come to Summit County Library

Thanks to a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Summit County Library cardholders now have access to Hoopla and BookFlix. The services expand the range of available digital titles like e-books and movies.

Image from Summit County Library

The Summit County Library has received a grant to increase the library’s online services. The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded $7,676 to the library for the Hoopla and BookFlix programs. Both are free services accessible to anyone with a library card.

Hoopla allows people to stream and download movies, TV shows, music, e-books, audiobooks, comics and more. Five items can be instantly checked out a month, with multiple people checking out the same item. E-books and audiobooks are checked out for three weeks, music for one week and movies for 72 hours.

BookFlix is a resource for those in third grade and below that pairs animated stories from Weston Woods with a nonfiction e-book from Scholastic. The real-world stories and interactive games aim to improve literacy skills in English and Spanish.

Visit SummitCountyLibraries.org or email summitcountylibraries@gmail.com for more information.