Hoopla, BookFlix come to Summit County Library
The Summit County Library has received a grant to increase the library’s online services. The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded $7,676 to the library for the Hoopla and BookFlix programs. Both are free services accessible to anyone with a library card.
Hoopla allows people to stream and download movies, TV shows, music, e-books, audiobooks, comics and more. Five items can be instantly checked out a month, with multiple people checking out the same item. E-books and audiobooks are checked out for three weeks, music for one week and movies for 72 hours.
BookFlix is a resource for those in third grade and below that pairs animated stories from Weston Woods with a nonfiction e-book from Scholastic. The real-world stories and interactive games aim to improve literacy skills in English and Spanish.
Visit SummitCountyLibraries.org or email summitcountylibraries@gmail.com for more information.
