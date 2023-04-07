Hop into spring with 8 Easter activities and events hosted in Summit County

The Easter Bunny during Frisco's annual egg hunt in 2022.

Todd Powell/Town of Frisco

Here’s a roundup of eight Easter-theme events happening this weekend and on Easter Sunday on April 9.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

28194 U.S. Highway 6, Summit County; ArapahoeBasin.com

Looking to pay homage to Summit County’s ski culture while also celebrating Easter? Look no further than Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which plans to host its Beach N’ Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 9.

According to its website , the first egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. near the Molly Hogan beginner area. The hunt is for kids ages 2-5 years old and skiing and riding is not required. Hidden amongst the eggs is a golden egg containing an Arapahoe Sports gift card.

The second hunt will begin at 11 a.m. and will take place on the Wrangler green run. The hunt is intended for ages 6-12 years old. A lift ticket or valid pass is required. A golden egg is hidden here too, and it contains a kids A-Basin season pass for the 2022-23 winter season.

Breckenridge Creative Arts

Robert Whyte House, 127 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge; BreckCreate.org

Feeling creative? Try your hand at Pysanky Ukrainian egg decorating. According to Breckenridge Creative Arts’ website , Pysanky is the Ukrainian tradition of decorating and dying eggs for Easter using a wax resist method.

The workshop costs $23 for members and $30 for non-members. Participants must be 15 years old or older to participate. The class is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. For tickets, visit BreckCreate.org .

Breckenridge Recreation Center

880 Airport Road, Breckenridge; BreckenridgeRecreation.com

Grab your swimsuit and hunt for eggs by swimming to the bottom of a pool. The Breckenridge Recreation Center is hosting its “Eggquatic Egg Hunt” beginning at noon on Saturday, April 8. The day consists of four hunts total, and each is broken down for various age groups. Participants should bring a basket for their hunt.

In addition to the aquatic egg hunt, festivities will include games, crafts and prizes at the door. The event is free with admission but does require participants to preregister on the recreation center’s website.

Bluebird Market

325 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; BluebirdMarket.co

According to the food hall’s website , Bluebird Market will be hosting an “Egg-cellent Easter Bingo Hunt” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8. The website says that participants can get a bingo card from the Summit County Library’s North Branch satellite location on the second floor. From there, participants search Bluebird Market for eggs and Easter symbols to shoot their shot at Bingo.

The event is free of charge, and no registration is needed. All ages are welcome.

Father Dyer United Methodist Church

310 Wellington Road, Breckenridge; FatherDyer.church

Join the Father Dyer United Methodist Church for a children’s Easter egg hunt which will immediately follow an Easter service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

Frisco Historic Park

120 E. Main St., Frisco; TownOfFrisco.com

Join the town of Frisco for its 19th annual Easter Egg Hunt. According to the town’s website , the Easter Bunny is hiding 5,000 candy-filled eggs throughout the Frisco Historic Park and the Frisco Town Hall areas in preparation for the hunt that begins at noon on Sunday, April 9.

The Easter Bunny isn’t just attending for the hunt, though. The mascot will be available for photos and a meet-and-greet event before and after the egg hunt. Guests are encouraged to bring cameras for photos.

Children ages 8 years old and younger are invited to participate. Those 3 years old and younger will search in and around the Frisco Town Hall. Kids ages 4-5 years old will search the gazebo lawn at Frisco Historic Park. And kids ages 6-8 years old will search on the upper lawn at Frisco Historic Park.

There is an eight-egg limit per child.

Outlets at Silverthorne

246-V Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne; OutletsAtSilverthorne.com

Stop by the Outlets at Silverthorne from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, for a few hours of spring fun. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos, and there will also be three Easter-theme crafts, as well as games, temporary tattoos and gift boxes to take home. A screening of “Hop” will also play at 12:30 p.m.

Summit County Libraries

37 Peak One Drive, Frisco; 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge; SummitCountyLibraries.org

Flex your creative skills with a book-inspired Peeps diorama competition hosted by the Summit County Library. Participants can submit their diorama by April 15 at the main library in Frisco or south branch library in Breckenridge to be considered for the Peep-le’s Choice Award, which will earn the artist a gift card. All ages can participate.