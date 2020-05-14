HopeBuildersCO: Summit County stories of hope

Editor’s note: Read more #HopeBuildersCO stories on the Building Hope Facebook page. Submit a story by emailing hopebuilders@buidinghope.com.

Unexpected help for a muddy bike

Former Mayor and family dentist Dr. John Warner was taking advantage of the warming spring weather to ride his mountain bike around Lake Dillon. His bike was covered in mud from a weekend ride, so Warner proceeded first to the Frisco Car wash. While waiting in line, he was approached by a stranger who asked if he’d like her to spray wash his bike so he wouldn’t have to wait.

Once his bicycle was washed clean of mud, Warner asked if he could pay the woman for the time he had used up.

“Don’t worry about it. Have a nice ride,” the stranger replied.

Warner rode off, surprised and cheered by this simple and unexpected act of kindness.

Time to get off the couch, potato!

When the Breckenridge Recreation Center had to close its doors to workout enthusiasts in March due to coronavirus, it became tempting for some of us to spend a little too much time at home on the couch.

Then rec center instructor Kelly Gerken decided to shake things up, offering a six-week online fitness program. While the remote classes were initially meant for members only, the response was so great that Gerken is able to provide the virtual workouts at no cost, for now. Gerken highlights that the program is meant to be progressive over time, so newcomers should jump in soon. Now, couch potatoes, we have no excuse. Time to start moving. To find out more, email kellyg@townofbreckenridge.com.

Women who don’t give up

Summit Women’s Recovery helps women achieve addiction-free living and embodies the idea of women who don’t give up. In the spirit of that philosophy, the organization is providing food and funding for Advocates for Victims of Assault in Summit County.

Like many safety-net organizations in our community, Advocates is seeing a tenfold increase in requests for help. These needs include food, safe shelter and financial assistance for women and children faced with dangerous living situations.

Until May 15, food donations can be dropped off at Summit Women’s Recovery, 330 Feidler Ave., Suite 103, in Dillon. Financial donations can be made directly to SummitAdvocates.org.