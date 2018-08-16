Horse euthanized after being injured during Steamboat rodeo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A saddle bronc horse had to be euthanized Saturday after an incident during the Steamboat Pro Rodeo.

Steamboat Springs Police Department Chief Cory Christensen happened to be at the event and witnessed the incident.

Christensen said the horse had just bucked its rider and was still bucking.

“And all of the sudden it fell over,” Christensen said.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctions the rodeo and released information about the incident.

The onsite veterinarian working at the rodeo did an initial examination, and the horse was immobilized and taken outside the arena.

The veterinarian determined the horse sustained a back/spinal cord injury, and the chances of recovery were low. The decision was made to euthanize the horse.

Police responded Monday because the horse’s body was still at Howelsen Hill. The horse has been removed.

The horse was a 5-year-old gelding named 311 Chocolate Frontier. It was raised and owned by the Harry Vold Rodeo Company of Avondale.

“The Steamboat Pro Rodeo as well as Harry Vold Rodeo Company take the treatment and care of the livestock competing in the sport of rodeo very seriously and have extensive knowledge and understanding in professional rodeo,” the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said in a news release. “Numerous safeguards and provisions are in place to ensure the safety of both the cowboys and livestock who participate. Steamboat Pro Rodeo strives to promote and preserve our Western heritage in the safest manner for our animals, exhibitors, contestants and guests, while providing the community the opportunity to experience the sport of professional rodeo,”

According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the animal injury rate at sanctioned events is less than 0.05 percent.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.