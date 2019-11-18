Hospital to offer free screenings to help prevent heart disease

FRISCO — St. Anthony Summit Medical Center will offer free heart health screenings and assessments in November and December.

Free blood draws are from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 11 and from 7-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

Participants also should make an appointment to review the results of their screening, including cholesterol and A1-C, blood pressure and body mass index. Those appointments are available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 and Dec. 20.

Call 970-668-2450 to schedule an appointment.