Hot to trot: 1,100 show for Thanksgiving 5k in Frisco

A cold morning gave way to a warming sunny sky, and almost 1,100 people turned out for the Turkey Trot in Frisco — not bad for a county of roughly 30,000 people, said race organizer Sara Skinner.

Most had the holiday off. A fair number came in holiday-themed costumes with their friends, families and dogs, as they all hit the streets of downtown Frisco and Rec Path for the sixth annual Turkey Day 5k Fun Race on Thursday.

And just what possessed them to do it?

"It's always fun to start your day with a run," said Marty Mitchell, who crossed the finish line ahead of everyone else.

Purely a fun run, no times were kept. Still, the 28-year-old from San Francisco finished first, followed closely by Jeremiah Vaille, a standout runner at Summit High School.

Visiting his friends in Denver, Mitchell planned to do some skiing with them in Summit County over the holiday weekend. He didn't look terribly winded after the 5k, but apparently Frisco's high altitude didn't go unnoticed.

"The elevation sucks, I'll tell you that much," Mitchell said after the run. "I'm not used to running at 9,000 feet, especially training at sea level."

Organized by the town, the 5K fun run was the sixth running of the Turkey Trot in Frisco. Proceeds from event registrations benefit Frisco Elementary School's S.T.E.M. program, and the school helps round up volunteers for it, said Skinner, the town's recreation programs coordinator.

The trot blasted off in multiple waves Thursday. The first was reserved for the most serious runners, and subsequent waves were for the joggers, walkers and people pushing strollers. Of course, dogs were welcome, and some pet owners even posed their pups for photos with a live turkey.

Frisco's Turkey Trot has sold out most years, Skinner said, but after upping the number of allowed participants to 1,500, more than enough slots were there to accommodate everyone who wanted to burn off some holiday trimmings this Thanksgiving. Afterward, they could pick up their water bottles courtesy of Kaiser Permanente, the event's title sponsor.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsummitdailynews%2Fvideos%2F2498071613752453%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>