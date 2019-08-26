Hotel Indigo part of new Fourth Street Crossing development in Silverthorne

A digital model of the Indigo Hotel at Silverthorne's Fourth Street Crossing.

Courtesy rendering

SILVERTHORNE — Hotel Indigo, a boutique hotel, will begin construction in downtown Silverthorne as part of the town’s Fourth Street Crossing development plan. The hotel will include 115 rooms, an indoor pool, restaurant and bar, and other recreational amenities.

Developers plan to “reflect the culture, character and history of the surrounding neighborhood,” incorporating elements of the mountain location and mining history into the hotel’s design.

“We are excited to bring the Hotel Indigo brand into the amazing mountains of Colorado,” Mike Works, managing member of Nightcap Hospitality and REV Development, said in a news release. “This brand will bring a completely different experience to guests in the Silverthorne market. The Indigo is a true boutique hotel with unique, unexpected guest experiences throughout the hotel. The Indigo will be the only upscale franchised option in the Silverthorne market.”

The hotel will partner with Nightcap, which will manage a neighboring event space. The two will be able to host events as well as provide lodging for event attendees at Fourth Street Crossing. Construction will begin in the fall with room bookings expected to be available in fall 2020.