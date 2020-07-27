Hotel Indigo receives building permit
SILVERTHORNE — Another step forward has been taken at Silverthorne’s Fourth Street Crossing development. The building permit for one of the buildings in the development, Hotel Indigo, has recently been issued according to a tweet on Sunday, July 26, from the town of Silverthorne.
The social media post stated that work on this corner of the project is underway. Hotel Indigo will be a boutique hotel and will include 115 rooms, an indoor pool, restaurant and bar, and other recreational amenities.
