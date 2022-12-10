House fire sparks in Silverthorne on Saturday, Dec. 10

Crews with Summit Fire & EMS work to put out a house fire in Silverthorne on the morning of Dec. 10, 2022.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

No one was injured in an early morning fire that destroyed a home under construction in Silverthorne’s Eagles Nest neighborhood Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Summit Fire & EMS.

The house at 1265 Golden Eagle Road was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene, Summit Fire said in a Facebook post . While nearby homes were exposed to heat and embers, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Five engine companies and two medic units responded, with about 25 firefighters battling the blaze for nearly two hours, according to Summit Fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire could be seen from as far as Blue River Parkway, and responding firefighters faced slippery ice and single-digit temperatures, Summit Fire said. The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District and the Silverthorne Police Department, along with the town’s water and public works department, assisted at the scene.