House passes Low or No Emission grant program funding increase, which Breckenridge has used to buy electric buses
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding increase for the Low or No Emission grant program, according to a press release.
Congressman Joe Neguse sent a letter with 28 other members of Congress urging for increased funding for the program. According to the release, H.R. 7617 passed the House July 31. The bill includes a $50 million increase in funding. The bill has yet to pass the U.S. Senate.
In the release, Neguse stressed the importance of combating climate change, and Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula noted that the town previously used its $1 million grant to purchase two new electric buses, which are a step toward the town’s sustainability goals.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User