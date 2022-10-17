Housing Lottery: Inside a manufactured neighborhood fighting Colorado’s high country housing crisis

A crew from Fading West fill the drywall in a new home inside the warehouse, Sept. 27, 2022, in Buena Vista.

NORWOOD — “Didn’t I tell you it would be a pretty cool hole?” Benji Cook says to his 12-year-old twins, Maddy and Max.

He jumps into the concrete-walled pit. Maddy pulls the headphones down from her ears.

“Yeah so cool, Dad,” she says. “Where’s my room?”

The hole in Norwood’s new Pinion Park neighborhood, next to the new Lone Cone Library, will soon be the Cook family’s home. They are moving from a tiny cabin into a 1,216-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home. They bought the factory-built house for $324,800, a fraction of what most houses cost in San Miguel County and its county seat, the mansion-loaded Telluride.

“We are just so excited about this,” says Rachel Cook, turning toward a freshly snow-dusted Wilson Peak in the distance. “Oh my gosh, would you look at these views?”

Norwood is an agricultural village of about 580 residents that has been swept up in the latest real estate boom that has permeated every corner of Colorado’s Western Slope, spiking prices well beyond the capacity of working families. The Pinion Park neighborhood is emerging as a model for easing the so-called housing crisis with a collaborative confluence of public and private, for-profit and nonprofit businesses, governments, agencies and groups.

