Housing markets downshifting hard across Colorado’s most populated counties in August

COLORADO — Housing markets across the state slowed sharply in August, but some held up better than others in the face of rising interest rates and reduced buyer demand, according to an analysis of numbers provided by the Colorado Association of Realtors.

The Denver Post examined single-family home sales in August in Colorado’s 12 most-populated counties, which include the six core metro Denver counties — Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson — as well as the counties covering the state’s other metro areas — El Paso, Larimer, Weld, Boulder, Mesa and Pueblo.

The biggest decline in the number of single-family homes sold in August 2022 versus August 2021 occurred in Denver County, down 32.2%, followed by Weld County, down 31%, and El Paso County, down 30.2%. The smallest sales declines were in Pueblo County, down 16.3%, and Mesa County, down 18%.

The inventory of homes available for sale rose sharply year-over-year in most counties and more than doubled in two counties — El Paso, up 117.6%, and Broomfield, up 112.1%.

“What a difference a few months make . The shift is here, and it is moving fast,” said Colorado Springs-area Realtor Patrick Muldoon in comments included with the report. “Buyers have most of the power now, but are either patient or not interested. After all, why would they be? Every day is a news cycle of bad economic news ranging from stocks, inflation, layoffs and housing data.”

