 How does Denver rank against Amazon HQ2 competition? According to the data, not so great | SummitDaily.com

How does Denver rank against Amazon HQ2 competition? According to the data, not so great

Using publicly available data and research, Denver often ranks well compared to other cities but rarely in the top 5

TAMARA CHUANG and ALDO SVALDI / The Denver Post

Now that Denver has been named one of the 20 potential locations where Amazon could choose to build its second headquarters, it's time to see where the Mile High City stands — or falls short.

Using available data from market research, government reports and more, The Denver Post pulled out features that Amazon said were important in its original request for proposals in September.

Many sources document only U.S. cities, so the lone outsider, Toronto, is not part of many of the lists. Also, a few reports combine metropolitan areas into one, so northern Virginia and Maryland's Montgomery County are included in the Washington data.

This isn't a story to say where the best city for Amazon HQ2 should be but one that gives all 20 finalists a better sense of where Denver ranks by comparison. And from the data, Denver rarely ranks in the top half.

Amazon picked 20 regions, including Denver, to further explore building a second headquarters. Here's the competition.
Jeff Neumann, The Denver Post

