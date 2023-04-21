How Lauren Boebert’s visit to a rural Colorado school started a small revolt against the district￼
Some district parents say Dolores Middle & High School never should have invited the polarizing congresswoman
The Denver Post
Disagreement seemed inevitable, as U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is a polarizing figure.
But Dolores School District Superintendent Reece Blincoe didn’t think the issue would linger for as long as it has or turn quite as sour for his small community in rural, southwest Colorado.
Blincoe, a principal and other officials have been under fire for weeks from a group of parents angry and concerned that the district invited Boebert to speak to several hundred students at Dolores Middle & High School last month for a civics discussion that turned somewhat political.
Parents within the district say they were blocked from attending or watching the congresswoman’s address to the students when they voiced concern ahead of time. And they’re worried about the message that hosting Boebert sends to the students.
Blincoe acknowledges that Boebert’s comments did include some political spin and that, in hindsight, the district could have been more transparent. But the congresswoman’s presence also gave officials an opportunity to lobby for much-needed funding for the rural district, for which the superintendent says he makes no apologies.
Read more at DenverPost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.