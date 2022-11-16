How the counties in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District voted in the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch

Democratic challenger Adam Frisch (left) and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert at their respective watch parties on election night.

The Colorado Sun archive

WESTERN SLOPE — The Colorado Sun mapped out where Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, picked up the most support in their closely contested 3rd Congressional District race . The outcome could determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. House.

Boebert held a lead over Frisch as of Tuesday afternoon of 1,122 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

Mesa County was Boebert’s stronghold this year. She was leading Frisch by 18 percentage points in the Western Slope county Tuesday afternoon.

Frisch, meanwhile, was holding big leads in La Plata County, home of Durango, and Pueblo County in southern Colorado. His 6-percentage-point victory in Pueblo, the district’s most populous county, as of Tuesday afternoon is a reversal from 3rd District races in recent years, and it’s what’s keeping him in the fight .

Ballots will be counted in the Republican-leaning district which spans the Western Slope into Pueblo and southeast Colorado, through Friday, after which the race will be called — though recounts are possible.

