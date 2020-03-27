How the state’s stay-at-home order changes things in Summit County

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis announced a stay-at-home order for all of Colorado, enacting business closures and asking residents to stay at home unless they’re out to get essentials.

While the state order lines up pretty well with Summit County’s public health order enacted earlier this month, there are some differences. And where there are conflicts, residents should be following whichever restrictions are tightest.

Areas that the state’s order supersedes the county’s include acceptable gathering limits, travel restrictions and services able to remain open. In terms of changes, the county initially prohibited gatherings of more than 10, though under the new law, all public and private gatherings of any number outside of a residence is prohibited. The new order also prohibits the retail sale of automobiles, though not repair, supply or rental services.

Summit County’s order allowed any retail business capable of providing goods and services through curbside pickup and delivery to do so, while the state order restricts that ability to only “critical retail” — including grocery stores, farm and produce stands, gas stations, restaurants and bars, cannabis dispensaries, firearms stores, hardware and farm supply stores, and establishments that sell food, household consumer products or support working from home.

Finally, Summit County didn’t enact any travel restrictions, though the state is now only allowing “necessary travel” — defined as providing or accessing necessary activities, minimum basic operations, critical government functions and critical business. The definitions are laid out in full in the statewide public health order, available on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.

There also are some areas where Summit County’s order was more restrictive. Colorado at large is still allowing the lodging facilities and public transportation to remain operational, while Summit County is prohibiting the use of short-term lodging and hotels, along with bus services, ride-sharing services and shuttle services.

For more information on the differences in the two orders, and which to follow, visit the county’s emergency blog. Individuals with questions about the state’s order should call 211 to speak with a live person about the details of the restrictions.