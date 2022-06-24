How the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect abortion-access in Colorado

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday morning overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly five decades of federal abortion protections.

The vote was 6-3. Justice Samuel Alito authored the majority opinion, which was signed by the other conservative justices on the court: Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts authored a concurring opinion, saying he would have preferred to ban abortion after 15 weeks without gutting Roe.

The court’s liberal justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, dissented.

What does this mean?

States can now decide if or how they want to restrict abortion access, including whether to ban the procedure altogether.

Some states, like Colorado, have already taken steps to codify the right to an abortion while others have tee-ed up so-called “trigger laws” to automatically restrict or ban abortions if the Supreme Court undercuts Roe v. Wade.

