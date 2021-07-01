How to celebrate the Fourth of July post-pandemic

Though there are no fireworks planned this year, parades and other holiday activities are happening throughout the Fourth of July weekend. Breckenridge’s Main Street Parade begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4.

Photo from Breckenridge Tourism Office

This year’s Fourth of July is set to be much more lively than last summer’s. While no fireworks displays are planned, itineraries will still be full of activities all weekend long. There’s something to do practically any day in any town.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge is having a parade to celebrate the holiday, so be prepared for Main Street to close from French Street to Park Avenue at 6 a.m. Sunday, July 4. It will reopen shortly following the parade; however, the section between Ski Hill Road and Adams Avenue will stay closed until 6 p.m. for downtown activities.

The first activity of the day is the Independence Day 10K. The scenic trail run race goes from 7-11 a.m. That is followed by another race, the Firecracker 50. The 50-mile mountain bike race officially kicks off the parade at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street. Registration for both races is required, so visit GoBreck.com for more information.

Folks wanting to take it easier can head to the Arts District campus on Washington Avenue. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4, there will be various things to do and see like chalk art, patriotic crafts and an artists market. The mobile AirStage will be present for its interactive art pieces and live music by Claire Elich and Local Folk as well as Leon Joseph Littlebird and Lisa Ann White.

More art can be found at The Village at Breckenridge and Main Street Station. There, the free 38th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival happens 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday, July 1, through Saturday, July 3.

On Friday, Breck Film and Breckenridge Creative Arts are showing the film “Independence Day” at the parking lot of Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road. The nonprofits will then screen “A League of Their Own” on Saturday, July 3. Films start at 8:30 p.m. and are free — though there is a suggested donation of $25 — and registration at BreckCreate.org is required.

Breckenridge will also have a car cruise from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Leaving from Colorado Mountain College, the vintage, custom and exotic cars will travel through the Blue 52, Vista Point, Wellington, Lincoln Park and Warrior’s Mark neighborhoods before ending at Town Hall.

Cap the holiday off with a concert by the National Repertory Orchestra at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Tickets range from $5 to $35 and can be purchased at NROMusic.org .

Photo from Hal Vatcher

Copper Mountain

Presented by 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Copper Mountain will see a new event called Red, White, Brews & Tunes to honor the July Fourth holiday. On Friday, people can meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park to bike to Copper, listen to a concert at 5 p.m. at Eagle’s Landing and then enjoy a beer pairing dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Ten Mile Tavern in Center Village. The dinner costs $55 per person and reservations are required. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.

The rest of the event includes Copper’s regular, weekly happenings such as yoga, hiking with a ranger and bingo, but the highlight is the free, live music. The Sublime tribute band 40 oz. to Freedom will play from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Eagle’s Landing. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will perform at the same place from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday.

Dillon

The town of Dillon is keeping things relatively simple this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be any less of a celebration. The Colorado Symphony is coming to the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St., for a program of recognizable favorites like “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” “1812 Overture,” “God Bless America” and other hits.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Sunday with the all-ages show starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are free, but a reservation is required. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to reserve and for more information.

Photo from Mountain Art Festivals Art festival

Frisco

Frisco will have chalk artists decorating the Frisco Pedestrian Promenade starting Friday and lasting throughout the weekend. The town’s main event is the Bikes and Barks Parade happening at 10 a.m. Sunday from the Historic Park to Fifth Avenue.

Parade participants will deck out their leashed furry friends and bikes in a festive manner before lining up at 9:30 a.m. While bikes have been featured at past parades, this is the first to happen on the Pedestrian Promenade. Cars and other vehicles are not allowed.

There are no judges, categories or awards, and people are prohibited from throwing candy and confetti. Registration is open at TownOfFrisco.com .

Afterward, check out the free balloon and caricature art happening around town from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Though there are no major, staged concerts by bands such as Jefferson Starship this year, live music is still planned. The Gora Gora Marching Band will perform up and down the promenade from 11:30 a.m. to noon, 12:45-1:15 p.m. and 2-2:30 p.m. Aerial acrobats will complement the tunes from 1:30-5 p.m.

Silverthorne

Silverthorne’s festivities begin with a First Friday concert. Starting at 6 p.m. at Rainbow Park, the local O’Connor Brother’s Band will open for nationally touring act Big Sam’s Funky Nation. Food will be available from the gourmet Hot Diggity Dogs hot dog stand, Mercado La Perla and Graze & Torreys. No outside alcohol is permitted, but beverages will be available for purchase.

Beforehand, check out the town’s new storm drain art as you make your way to the concert. Five local artists will be completing their work from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kia Neill will be at the southeast corner of Fourth Street and Rainbow Drive near the community garden, Nicholas Faessen will be at the northeast corner of Fourth Street and Rainbow Drive near the recreation center, Erika Donaghy will be at the southeast corner of Fourth Street and Adams Avenue near the transfer center, Samantha Robertson will be at the entrance to the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and Jessica Marie Johnson will be at the southeast corner of Fourth Street and Colorado Highway 9 near Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea.

The public art is designed to educate the community about the importance of protecting stormwater as well as the Blue River.

Music comes to Rainbow Park again Sunday. The National Repertory Orchestra will perform its annual patriotic concert from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees should bring their own blankets and chairs, and breakfast pastries and beverages will be available for purchase.