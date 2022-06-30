How to have fun in Summit County this Fourth of July

A past Fourth of July parade in Breckenridge is seen. The parade returns at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4

Louie Traub/Breckenridge Tourism Office

July has arrived, and with it there will be a slew of patriotic parties in honor of Independence Day. Like last year, many favorite festivities are returning to fill the weekend with holiday joy. However, no public fireworks will be happening this year. Local government hasn’t put on a fireworks display on July Fourth since 2017 due to reasons such as fire risk, traffic and the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, towns and resorts are still planning plenty to keep folks occupied for the entire weekend. Here is what is happening in each sector of Summit County.

River Run Village revelry

The fun begins at noon Saturday, July 2, with the free Mountain Town Music Series at Keystone Resort. Previously a singular festival in August, this is the second summer in a row where it has become a season-long series with different acts on select Saturdays.

Because it’s the weekend leading up to July 4, the first iteration of the Mountain Town Music Series this summer is called Stars & Guitars. There will be themed swag for kids, face painting, a photo booth, an outdoor bar and more.

The Salida Circus will present two shows of aerial acts, juggling and other entertainment. The first is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the second is immediately after from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The Nederland band New Family Dog will open the music portion of the event, taking the stage from 1:30-3:30 p.m. to play a blend of funk, jazz and rock. Then headliners Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue will perform their tribute to the jam band from 3:30-5 p.m.

Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for the full schedule.

A Copper Mountain celebration

Also on Saturday is the start Copper Mountain Resort’s Red, White, Brews & Tunes in Center Village. The weekend will have music, morning yoga sessions and mountain biking. The songs will start at 3 p.m. Saturday with Denver’s Sweet Lillies playing strings, followed by Virginia’s Lord Nelson playing rock at 5 p.m.

The music continues Sunday, July 3, with outlaw country band Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts of Denver at 2:30 p.m. and New Orleans’ Dave Jordan at 4:30 p.m.

Lastly, Monday, July 4, will feature an outdoor movie screening of the downhill mountain bike movie “Gamble” at 6 p.m. at Jack’s Lawn in Center Village. People should plan to bring their own chair or blanket.

Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.

People wave flags at Silverthorne’s Fourth of July celebration. This year’s event features a concert from the National Repertory Orchestra.

Shane Morris/Town of Silverthorne

Sounds of Silverthorne

The National Repertory is performing multiple times Monday. Their first concert is set for 10 a.m. to noon at Rainbow Park, 590 Rainbow Drive , Silverthorne. The free performance at the town’s Fourth of July celebration will feature patriotic songs and an “instrument petting zoo” where people can learn about instruments.

The family-friendly event will also have face painting, inflatable slides, balloons and more. Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea as well as Colorado Marketplace and Bakery will provide breakfast.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.

Symphony on the shores

More classical music can be found Monday at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St., Dillon. The Colorado Symphony will be leaving its usual home of Denver’s Boettcher Concert Hall to bring thematic tunes to the shores of the Dillon Reservoir.

Expect to hear songs like “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “The 1812 Overture” and “God Bless America,” in addition to hits from stage and screen.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but tickets are required for admission. Visit DiillonAmphitheater.com to join the waitlist.

People participate in a past Bikes and Barks Parade for Fourth of July on Main Street, Frisco. The parade returns Monday at 1 p.m.

Todd Powell/Town of Frisco

A Frisco Fourth

Those looking for a unique parade should visit Frisco Monday morning. But first, the day begins with the traditional pancake breakfast benefitting Team Summit from 8-11 a.m. at 110 Third Ave. The meal costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids 8 and younger.

Afterward, kids should head over to Meadow Creek Park, 828 Meadow Drive, for a free fishing derby. Registration opened June 1 with slots for 100 kids, and the Frisco Bay Marina will rent fishing poles for those that don’t have their own.

At 1 p.m. is the return of the Bikes and Barks Parade on Main Street from Madison to Seventh avenues. Everyone is welcome to watch or participate in the parade, including animals, as long as no motor is involved. Distributing candy is encouraged, and a high school marching band from Minnesota will also be joining in on the parade.

The evening ends with a concert from 4-6 p.m. by four-piece band Saucy Bees at the Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit Frisco4th.com for more details and to register for the parade and derby.

Kids work on chalk art in Breckenridge on the Fourth of July. The chalk art competition returns to the Arts District campus Monday.

Louie Traub/Breckenridge Tourism Office

Bikes in Breckenridge

Not much is planned before Independence Day, however, Saturday in Breckenridge will have a car cruise. Put on by the Summit County Cars & Coffee group, the cruise starts at 9:30 a.m. at Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, and travels through various Breckenridge neighborhoods, ending at Breckenridge Town Hall, 150 Skill Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m.

More parades, as well as another performance from the National Repertory Orchestra, will happen Monday. First up is the Independence Day 10K that starts at the intersection of Washington Avenue and High Street at 7 a.m.

Then the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race starts the Independence Day parade 9:30 a.m. on Main Street with the floats following at 10 a.m. After the parade, speed skiing local legend C.J. Mueller will read the Declaration of Independence at noon.

Float registration is closed, and registration for the Firecracker 50 and 10K are limited. Because of the Main Street activity, the road will be closed from French St. to Park Avenue, and Park Avenue from Main Street northbound to the River Walk Center starting at 6 a.m. While part of the road will open after the parade, Main Street from Ski Hill Road to Adams Avenue will remain closed from until 6 p.m.

On the 100 block of Main Street, kids can join the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District for free spray and play fun at 1 p.m.

Starting at 11 a.m. is a host of activities from Breckenridge Creative Arts that combine patriotic themes and surf culture on the Artist District campus. On deck are music, beach games, chalk art contest, sand art and a photo booth. The AirStage will be on scene and host a dog fashion show at 1 p.m. and a beach rock lip synch battle at 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

Closing out the evening is the National Repertory Orchestra performing another Fourth of July concert. The show is at 6 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Tickets range from $25 to $35.

Visit GoBreck.com for the full itinerary.