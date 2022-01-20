How to watch Summit County athletes compete at Winter X Games this weekend

Red Gerard reacts to his run in the men’s snowboarding slopestyle final Dec. 18, 2021, at Copper Mountain Resort’s Dew Tour. Gerard took first place in the event with a score of 93.25. He heads to Winter X Games in Aspen this week.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

The Winter X Games return to Buttermilk in Aspen from Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23, as snowsports athletes compete in a variety of events.

Summit County is scheduled to have three snowboard athletes at this year’s X Games, including Chris Corning, Red Gerard and Chase Blackwell.

All of the events at the X Games are free for the public to attend, but the events will also be broadcast on a spectrum of channels.

Blackwell will start the competition off for the Summit County talent in the men’s snowboard superpipe at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

Blackwell has competed consistently throughout the season and will look to improve upon his best finish of 28th at the Winter Dew Tour in December at Copper Mountain Resort.

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN from 8:35-10:35 p.m. The superpipe competition is also set to feature Americans Lucas Foster, Joey Okesson and Ryan Wachendorfer.

For Corning and Gerard, this will be their last competition before heading to Beijing, China, for the 2022 Winter Olympics, where they are set to compete in the men’s snowboard slopestyle and big air competitions.

At X Games, Gerard will compete in the men’s snowboard slopestyle, which will take place at noon Saturday.

The event will be broadcast live on ABC. Gerard will compete against Americans Judd Henkes and Dusty Henricksen. Henricksen will also be going to Beijing as a member of the snowboard slopestyle team.

Gerard has won his last two slopestyle competitions at the Winter Dew Tour and the U.S. Grand Prix in Mammoth, where he was officially named to the U.S. Olympic Team.

Chris Corning throws up his hands after landing his final jump of the men’s snowboarding slopestyle competition Dec. 18, 2021, at Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort. Corning took second with a score of 91.50.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

Corning will take his shot at the men’s snowboard big air competition where he will be the lone American. The big air competition is from 8-10 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Corning placed second behind Gerard at the Winter Dew Tour, and in Mammoth, he finished in eighth as the third best American on the day behind Blake Crouch.

The X Games will also feature a large number of Colorado-based athletes in the men’s and women’s ski superpipe fields.

The men’s competition will feature Alex Ferreira of Aspen, Aaron Blunck of Englewood and Birk Irving of Winter park. Ferreira and Blunck were both named to the Olympic team after competing at the Grand Prix. The men’s ski superpipe is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with live coverage on ESPN.

Basalt native and Olympic Team member Hanna Faulhaber, 17, will highlight the women’s competition. The women’s ski superpipe will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast live on the X Games YouTube channel.

More information and a detailed schedule of events can be found at XGames.com.