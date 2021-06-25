How to watch Summit girls rugby at Little Rock 7s
Tigers to play final tournament this weekend in Arkansas
The Summit High School varsity girls rugby team will have one final swan song for some of its departing seniors this weekend at the Falcon 7s tournament at the American Rugby Pro Training Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Tigers will compete in the high school tournament’s blue pool. The elite-level national tournament features nine of the best high school teams in the nation.
Summit will begin play at 7 a.m. mountain time Saturday, June 26. Games will continue into the afternoon Saturday before a champion is crowned Sunday, June 27.
For a complete schedule of Saturday’s games and a link to watch the contests via live stream, visit Facebook.com/ARPTC.
