How to watch the US Grand Prix this week at Copper Mountain Resort

The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix will be front and center at Copper Mountain Resort this week as winter sport athletes from all over the world compete in the halfpipe competition from Dec. 8-11.

The event will serve as one of four U.S. Olympic halfpipe snowboard qualifying events and one of six U.S. freeski qualifying events for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The three-day event is free for the public to attend. Spectators will have to stay in the spectator zone, which will be near the bottom of the 22-foot Superpipe in Center Village.

The competition will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, with the beginning of the freeski halfpipe qualifications. The qualification competition will last until 3 p.m.

Summit locals will want to keep an eye out for Jaxin Hoerter, who was born and raised in Breckenridge. Hoerter will be looking to qualify to the finals in order to vie for a top-five finish at the U.S. Grand Prix freeski finals, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

The snowboarding halfpipe qualifications will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. That competition will feature Dillon resident Chase Blackwell as well as Taylor Gold, who trains in Summit County. Four-time Olympian Shaun White also will compete.

Blackwell is hoping to win a second national title and seal his spot on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team.

Finals for the snowboarding halfpipe competition will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on the final day of competition Saturday, Dec. 11.

The entire event will be broadcast live on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock TV. The finals will be broadcast live on NBCSN on Dec. 10 and 11.