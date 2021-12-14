How to watch Winter Dew Tour this week at Copper Mountain Resort
After hosting last week’s U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain Resort will now serve as the host for the Winter Dew Tour, which will last from Dec. 15-19.
After holding a successful event in 2020, the Winter Dew Tour is returning to Copper to host more than 80 freeskiers and snowboarders as they compete in halfpipe, slopestyle and streetstyle competitions. Much like the Grand Prix, the Dew Tour will be an Olympic-qualifying competition ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The Winter Dew Tour will also host a few men and women who will compete in the snowboard adaptive competition in the banked slalom event.
The first day of competition Wednesday, Dec. 15, will be closed to the public, but spectators can attend the competitions for free the next four days. There will also be a Dew Tour festival in Copper’s Center Village.
The event will start with the men and women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifier along with the ski superpipe qualifier. Summit locals Red Gerard and Chris Corning will be looking to go big in their first competition of the season in men’s slopestyle while Breckenridge native Jaxin Hoerter will be looking for redemption in the men’s freeski superpipe competition after failing to make the finals last week at the Grand Prix.
The second day of competition Thursday, Dec. 16, will be the men and women’s ski slopestyle and snowboard superpipe qualifiers, which will feature Summit talent Chase Blackwell and Taylor Gold in the superpipe. Blackwell failed to advance to the finals while Gold finished as the top American in fifth place at the Grand Prix.
The final three days of competition from Dec. 17-19 will feature event finals. On Friday, the adaptive snowboard banked slalom will hold its final, which will include Mike Minor, Colby Fields and Kiana Clay. The event will be followed by the men’s and women’s ski slopestyle finals.
Saturday, Dec. 18, will feature the men’s and women’s snowboard slopestyle, ski superpipe and streetstyle finals. The streetstyle competition will take place under the lights at night at Center Village. Gerard is also scheduled to compete in the streetstyle competition.
The final day of competition Sunday, Dec. 19, will feature the finals for the men’s and women’s snowboard superpipe.
All event times and schedules can be found at DewTour.com, and event times are subject to change.
For those who cannot attend the Winter Dew Tour in person, the event will be livestreamed in its entirety on the Dew Tour website, Facebook Live and YouTube.
