HQ2 or not, Amazon is already in Colorado — and rapidly expanding

Forget HQ2. Amazon is already in Denver and rapidly expanding. And it's relying on few public funds to do so, at least compared with what the state is offering for the big prize.

A growing number of Amazon tech employees work in Broomfield and Denver, and those offices still have 33 openings. On another career page, Amazon has about 80 full-time openings in Colorado, including hiring for "a new team" in Boulder to focus on digital advertising, consumer electronics software engineers and tech workers with security clearance to help U.S. Department of Defense organizations roll out cloud computing. The Seattle behemoth is also expanding nontech jobs — it needs a manager for its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in the state at a mall in Lone Tree; it needs more Prime Now associates for new locations in Lakewood, Broomfield and the Denver Tech Center; and there are its two distribution centers operating in Aurora, with a third one opening this fall in Thornton.

"Amazon is excited to be growing in Colorado and already has more than 1,500 full-time employees across the state in corporate offices, Fresh, Prime Now and fulfillment center locations," Lauren Lynch, an Amazon spokeswoman, said in an email.

This, of course, has nothing to do with HQ2, Amazon's search for a second headquarters that has the nation in a frenzy about where the company will plunk down a $5 billion investment and hire 50,000 workers. For anyone not paying attention, Denver is one of 20 finalists left in the continental competition. Amazon, which had asked for proposals to include potential incentives, plans to make a decision this year.

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.