Huge changes coming to online advertising: Here’s how your business can prepare

The world of digital marketing continues evolving, and as it does, it becomes more important to team up with local experts who can offer proactive solutions for a fast-changing landscape.

Kat Ginn, Digital Advertising Manager, is working with clients to help “future proof” themselves in the new digital wave. (Photo courtesy of Jon Geeslin)

In the modern internet era, Google has set the standards – and established the rules – that help define both online marketing and measures and metrics of web traffic.

But Google is set to completely revise many of those standards and tools, and for those who want to stay ahead of the curve and continue reaping the most mileage for their marketing dollars, now is the time to start planning for the massive reset on the horizon.

Kat Ginn, Digital Advertising Manager with the Sky-Hi News and Summit Daily News, is working with clients to help “future-proof” themselves for a series of privacy-related changes that will see Google Chrome entirely do away with online cookies – the digital breadcrumb trail currently used to track web visits and help advertisers keep in touch with customers.

“Cookies have been used to track what web users look up and have been used to target our ads, based on people’s online behaviors, their demographics and various content,” Ginn says. “Starting soon, we won’t have as much ability to do so.”

The demise of cookies is part of an industry-wide move to protect the privacy and security of online users, and also as a reaction to the popularity of ad-blocking software, especially on new smartphones. Cookies have been the standard system for storing third-party data for decades, but all of that is about to change.

You’ve likely seen the early stages of the transition as websites now actively ask you to agree to the use of cookies on a first visit. Eventually, those cookies will be entirely gone, and advertisers will need to adopt ideas ranging from direct email lists to digital geofencing at retailers’ locations to help try to track and better plan their marketing campaigns.

From unique digital display advertising to personalized marketing efforts, Sky-Hi and Summit Daily are giving their clients “more marketing for less work.” (Photo courtesy of Jon Geeslin)

“We are working to strategize marketing plans to help businesses grow with these changes, and be ready when the changes occur – and not have to backtrack,” she says. “We’re developing ad campaigns that will work, right now, rather than people eventually getting around to reacting to these new analytics systems.”

Kat has been working with Sky-Hi’s marketing team to help clients master the new tactics and tools to pre-address those changes, with free, one-on-one personal consultations, as well as up to $600 in free ad impressions to help people on their way to the transformation ahead.

