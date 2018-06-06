I-25 and I-70 congestion-relief efforts in Colorado get a $90 million boost from federal grants

Two major transportation projects on the Front Range got a vital shot of federal money this week, with officials in Washington, D.C., awarding $90 million in grants to help ease congestion on Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs and fund improvements to Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County for mountain-bound travelers.

El Paso County will get $65 million in Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, or INFRA, grant money to help pay for the widening of an 18-mile segment of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock with an additional express toll lane in each direction.

The overall cost of The Gap project is $350 million, most of which will come from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Another $25 million in INFRA money was awarded to help fund construction of a 12-mile managed shoulder lane on westbound I-70 through Idaho Springs, a project that CDOT expects to cost a total of $80 million. There is already a shoulder lane in the same section on the eastbound side of the highway.

