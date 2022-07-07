I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs

A truck overturns at Glenwood Springs on the morning of Thursday, July 7, 2022, closing Interstate 70 between Exit 129 and Exit 133.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

4:04 p.m. According to a 3:44 p.m. update from the Colorado Department of Transportation, both directions of Interstate 70 have been reopened.

12:45 p.m. I-70 is closed eastbound between Exit 129 and Exit 133 due to a crash, according to an alert from CDOT. The alert was last updated at 10:53 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from CDOT , motorists should anticipate the eastbound closure lasting until late afternoon or early evening today. Westbound I-70 is open with one lane.

Motorists should use COTrip.org for updates for travel plans.

The Facebook post said that motorists who use Colorado Highway 9, which turns into U.S. Highway 40, should anticipate traffic at the Silverthorne interchange at Exit 205 due to construction in the area.