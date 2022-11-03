UPDATE: I-70 closed from Georgetown to Silverthorne in both directions; US 6 closed over Loveland Pass

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive new information.

6:30 p.m.: Both directions of Interstate 70 are now closed due to “safety concerns.” The closure of the eastbound lanes went into effect around 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass remains closed.

Motorists are advised to visit CoTrip.com for real-time updates.

5:30 p.m.: Interstate 70 reopened in both directions over Vail Pass around 5:15 p.m. after multiple slide offs and crashes closed the roadway for safety concerns, but westbound lanes on the interstate between Georgetown and Silverthorne are now closed due to safety concerns, according to CDOT reports.

Eastbound traffic of U.S. Highway 6 is closed from I-70 over Loveland Pass. The closure went into effect at 4:45 p.m. and ends near Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

3:45 p.m.: Interstate 70 east of Vail closed Thursday afternoon due to safety concerns as a snowstorm blasts the Vail and Copper Mountain area.

The storm is expected to continue into Friday, with more travel delays expected, the National Weather Service (NOAA) reports.

In a hazardous weather outlook issued Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office said widespread rain and snow will continue throughout the day as a storm system moves over the area.

“Significant travel hazards will be possible over many mountain passes through the Friday,” according to the outlook issued on Thursday. Isolated thunderstorm development is also possible through the late afternoon hours as well.”

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, NOAA reports.

