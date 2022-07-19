I-70 closures planned intermittently for Glenwood Canyon Tuesday for rockfall mitigation

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information on Wednesday, July 20.

The Colorado Department of Transportation oversaw rockfall scaling operations along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday, July 19. The work was originally scheduled for both Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20 but according to a release from CDOT, all of the work was completed on Tuesday.

Before the work began, crews expected to hold up traffic for up to 30 minutes in both directions.

Crews then released the queue of motorists lined up at the closure points. Once the queue was cleared, crews held traffic again. Holds took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The Glenwood Canyon recreation path was also closed. Intermittent single-lane closures throughout the canyon will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, throughout the lifespan of the project.