I-70 Coalition awarded $49,000 grant to fund educational resources about the highway in English and Spanish
One of the videos will be in Spanish, the nonprofit said in its monthly email newsletter.
The I-70 Coalition has been awarded a $49,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the nonprofit announced in its email newsletter.
The coalition was one of 12 organizations to receive a grant. The organization stated it will put the funds toward expanding access to website and video resources for Spanish-speaking audiences, in addition to creating new educational resources in English, the newsletter states.
The nonprofit says it will produce five videos that educate on Interstate 70 mountain corridor; state, regional and local transit options; and I-70 travel tips — with one of the videos being in Spanish. The work on the videos and resources is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
