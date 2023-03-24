I-70 Coalition awarded $49,000 grant to fund educational resources about the highway in English and Spanish

Vehicles head toward the Interstate 70 underpass Aug. 10, 2021, in Silverthorne.

Nicole Miller/Summit Daily News archive

The I-70 Coalition has been awarded a $49,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the nonprofit announced in its email newsletter.

The coalition was one of 12 organizations to receive a grant. The organization stated it will put the funds toward expanding access to website and video resources for Spanish-speaking audiences, in addition to creating new educational resources in English, the newsletter states.

The nonprofit says it will produce five videos that educate on Interstate 70 mountain corridor; state, regional and local transit options; and I-70 travel tips — with one of the videos being in Spanish. The work on the videos and resources is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.