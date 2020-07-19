I-70 crash likely resulted in minor to moderate injuries

FRISCO — An individual involved in a rollover accident on Interstate 70 eastbound near mile marker 202 on Saturday afternoon was transported to a hospital with likely minor to moderate injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Josh Lewis. Lewis said that while the full narrative of the crash has not yet been reported, it likely involved one party, a 19-year-old man who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Colorado State Patrol officers, Frisco Police and Summit Fire & EMS responded to the scene at around 3:20 p.m. and the accident, which blocked the eastbound left lane, was cleared and the lane was reopened at 4:02 p.m. after the vehicle was towed away.