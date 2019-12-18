Westbound I-70 reopens following rockfall mitigation work

3:11 p.m. CDOT announced that it is preparing to reopen the westbound lanes of I-70 after rockfall work this morning and afternoon near Idaho Springs. Traffic delays are expected to continue.

Rock blasting update: CDOT is preparing to re-open westbound I-70. Rocks and debris have been cleared, guardrail and fencing repaired and pot holes patched from today’s rock blast. There will be continued delays for traffic to clear. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 18, 2019

11:55 a.m. Eastbound Interstate 70 has reopened following rockfall mitigation work near Idaho Springs this morning.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at about 9 a.m. Wednesday due to rockfall mitigation work near Exit 234 at Dumont. Westbound lanes remain closed.