Westbound I-70 reopens following rockfall mitigation work
3:11 p.m. CDOT announced that it is preparing to reopen the westbound lanes of I-70 after rockfall work this morning and afternoon near Idaho Springs. Traffic delays are expected to continue.
11:55 a.m. Eastbound Interstate 70 has reopened following rockfall mitigation work near Idaho Springs this morning.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at about 9 a.m. Wednesday due to rockfall mitigation work near Exit 234 at Dumont. Westbound lanes remain closed.
