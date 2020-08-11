Wildfire in Glenwood Canyon more than 1,300 acres; I-70 to remain closed to aid firefighting efforts

An airtanker drops fire retardant slurry on the ridge directly above No Name after the Grizzly Creek Fire broke out inside Glenwood Canyon just east of Glenwood Springs on Monday afternoon.

Grizzly Creek Fire incident command says that Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is to remain closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum until further notice.

“We will have more information after morning briefings. We do not have an estimated time for reopening,” according to a Tuesday morning post to the official incident Facebook page.

Regular fire updates will be posted there, and the latest on the I-70 closures and suggested alternate routes can be found at http://www.cotrip.org.

The Colorado Department of Transportation advises that the backcountry Cottonwood Pass dirt road is not to be used as a bypass. The I-70 closure is also intended to allow for inspection of the elevated westbound section where the fire burned, and to check for rockfall hazards within the fire area.

“The fire was active last night,” the latest post announced. “The community of No Name is under pre-evacuation, which means residents should be ready to evacuate.”

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the median between the eastbound and the elevated westbound lanes near the Grizzly Creek rest area and hiking trail, five miles east of Glenwood Springs. It involved about 60 firefighters and numerous aircraft.

This story is from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Original story from Monday, Aug. 10:

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon east of Glenwood Springs was to remain closed in both directions through Monday night into Tuesday, as firefighters continued to battle the Grizzly Creek Fire that broke out along the freeway earlier in the day.

The fire started about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the median between the eastbound lanes and the elevated westbound lanes at mile marker 120, near the Grizzly Creek Rest and Recreation area.

By early evening, about 60 firefighters and numerous aircraft had responded to the 1,300-acre wildfire, located about five miles east of Glenwood Springs, fire officials reported on the incident command website set up by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no immediate threats to structures and no evacuations are in place, according to an 11 p.m. update Monday.

Grizzly Creek Fire operations, which are mostly from the air, concluded for Monday night and are to begin again Tuesday morning, fire incident command advised at about 8:30 p.m. in its final Facebook post for the evening.

“The (I-70) safety closure is to allow CDOT specialists to assess two bridges located near where the Grizzly Creek Fire started, as well as increased rockfall hazard in Glenwood Canyon,” according to a CDOT press release issued at 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Rockfall from the fire area already had been reported, and is likely due to burned vegetation no longer holding rocks in place, CDOT advised in the release.

The Interstate 70 closure has been extended in both directions between mile markers 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 140 (Gypsum).

At about 5:38 p.m. the Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook page said the Grizzly Creek Fire had grown to 1,300 acres with more than 60 firefighters on scene. Firefighters were using heavy air attack with four heavy air tankers, two single engine air tankers (SEAT) and a Type I and Type III helicopter.

David Boyd, Public Information Officer for the interagency response, said the fire is burning mostly on U.S. Forest Service Land on the north side of Interstate 70.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit has taken lead on the incident, but multiple local and federal emergency response agencies are involved, Boyd said.

“That is super-rugged country, so it’s not a place we can safely put firefighters on the ground, so we have been fighting it from the air,” he said.

The large plum of smoke is visible from parts the Roaring Fork Valley and as far west as Rifle.

The plume of the wildfire at Bair Ranch in Glenwood Canyon is visible from Missouri Heights Monday afternoon. Midvalley residents were on edge when the plume materialized because the fire seemed much closer to Missouri Heights. (Scott Condon/The Aspen Times)



Several rafters and guides had to be evacuated from the different parts of the canyon when the fire broke out, and hikers were escorted down from Hanging Lake and shuttled to the east side of Glenwood Canyon.

“Our number one goal was to get everyone off the trail as soon as we heard about the fire, because it’s a 45-minute hike back down,” said Ken Murphy, co-owner of H2O Ventures, which runs the Hanging Lake hiking permit reservation system.

Hikers are currently limited to 200 per day due to the COVID-19 restrictions, and no shuttle is in service. Murphy did not immediately know how many hikers were on the trail at the time the fire broke out.

Once to their cars in the trailhead parking lot, Colorado Department of Transportation crews worked to get motorists redirected onto eastbound I-70. There’s only a westbound entrance to I-70 from Hanging Lake, Murphy noted.

“We have an emergency plan in place for just something like this, and it worked,” he said. “We were cleared and done pretty quickly, and got everyone out safe.”

Hikers were also asked to leave the Grizzly Creek and No Name trails located in Glenwood Canyon as the fire began to spread.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park shut down Monday afternoon due to impacts from the fire, park co-owner Steve Beckley said.

“We kept having power outages that affected the rides, so we sent everyone down,” he said. “We will be open (Tuesday).”

City of Glenwood Springs spokeswoman Hannah Klausman confirmed that the fire initially knocked out power in Glenwood Springs. She said the city was able to work with Xcel Energy to circuit around the fire area, and the power was restored shortly before 3 p.m.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department initially responded to the wildfire at mile marker 120 on eastbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon at about 1:30 p.m. The interstate was soon closed in both directions.

Evacuations were in progress for Bair Ranch and Grizzly Creek, mostly involving motorists stopped at the two rest areas and people using the river access and trails in the area.

The fire quickly burned from the median to the north side of I-70 and rapidly spread up the steep hillside in the canyon.

One helicopter initially responded to the scene, followed by four heavy air tankers.

CDOT strongly advises that Cottonwood Pass is not an alternate route for any type of vehicle, and that Highway 82 over Independence Pass has a prohibition on vehicles over 35 feet in length, including semis.

Due to the interstate closure, LIFT-UP canceled its Carbondale food distribution Monday afternoon. Distributions are still scheduled for Tuesday in Parachute, Wednesday in New Castle and Thursday in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, according to a press release.

This story is from The Aspen Times.