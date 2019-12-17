I-70, Loveland Pass to close for rockfall blasting Wednesday morning

FRISCO — On Wednesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation will be conducting rockfall blasting on Interstate 70, which is expected to close areas of the highway until midday.

The department is set to begin blasting near Idaho Springs at 9 a.m., which will close traffic in both directions between Downieville and Floyd Hill — from about Exit 234 to Exit 248. There will be an additional eastbound I-70 traffic stop at Exit 205 at Silverthorne beginning at 8:15 a.m. Roads are expected to reopen by noon, and CDOT is urging motorists to avoid travel during those times.

Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

In addition to the I-70 closures, Loveland Pass will be closed at Arapahoe Basin beginning at 8:15 a.m. but is expected to reopen quickly following the blasting.

According to CDOT, the blasting along I-70 needs to be done before the department can install new rock mesh to improve public safety in the area, where two rockslides occurred late last month.