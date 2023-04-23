I-70 right lane closure near Loveland Pass expected to cause delays; could last through Monday, April 24

Traffic delays are expected leading eastbound to the Eisenhower-Edwin C. Johnson memorial tunnel on Sunday, April 23, and possibly through Monday.

Jason Connolly/Summit Daily News archive

Closure of the right lane on eastbound Interstate 70 near Loveland Pass, which began around noon on Sunday, April 23, could extend through Monday as transportation officials work on emergency bridge repair.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will keep the lane closed at mile point 216, which is the bridge over Loveland Pass, for up to 24 hours as part of its work to repair a recently-formed pothole on the bridge deck that needs “immediate repairs for the safety of the traveling public.”

Traffic backups are expected eastbound as vehicles approach the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, the department said.

Though the lane may reopen within the next day, the repair project is slated to run through the end of May , with work mostly taking place Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers should expect single-lane closures and anticipate reduced speeds and uneven pavement surfaces in the work zone until the project is complete, according to the department’s project website.