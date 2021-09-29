I-70 through Glenwood Canyon closed due to flash flood warning
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, due to a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service.
The closure ranges from mile marker 133 at Dotsero to mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs. The flash flood warning is in effect through 1 p.m., and CDOT crews will continue to assess the burn scar area to determine when the roadway is safe to reopen, according to the department.
Motorists can check COTrip.org for road closure information and updates.
