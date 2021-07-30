I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is likely to be closed over the weekend following ‘multiple large mudslides’

Damage can be seen to the westbound deck of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. I-70 remains is likely to remain closed over the weekend following mudslides Thursday night, July 29.

Photo from the Colorado Department of Transportation

GLENWOOD CANYON — Interstate 70 will likely stay closed through the weekend in Glenwood Canyon following multiple mudslides Thursday night, July 29, a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation states.

“With significant additional rain forecasted for the area and the possibility of additional debris flows, I-70 will remain closed between Exits 87 (West Rifle) and 133 (Dotsero). This closure will last at least through this weekend,” CDOT said in an update on Friday afternoon, July 30.

Earlier in the day, CDOT said crews were responding to multiple large mudslides on I-70, caused by heavy rain on the Grizzly Creek burn area.

“Our focus is on life safety, and the debris flows will be evaluated more extensively in the morning,” according to an update early Friday morning. “Crews will continue to monitor the canyon and weather overnight. This will be an extended closure and motorists should use the recommended alternate route.

“Please do not use navigation apps to choose an alternate route, because those routes are often unpaved, rough roads without services and which can be unsafe to drive.”

Motorists should use the northern detour route until Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens.

Map from CDOT

Cottonwood Pass between Garfield and Eagle counties was also closed Thursday night be reopened about 1:15 a.m. Friday, according to a separate Eagle County emergency alert.

Glenwood Canyon closed Thursday afternoon but reopened at 6 p.m. However, a second storm went over the burn scar area later Thursday evening and CDOT closed the interstate again about 9 p.m.