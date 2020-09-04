I-70 westbound closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to crash | SummitDaily.com
I-70 westbound closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to crash

News |

Sawyer D'Argonne
  

Westbound lanes on Interstate 70 are closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a major crash west of the tunnel, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A detour is in place using Loveland Pass. There is no estimated time for I-70 to reopen, and motorists should expect long delays. Drivers can check COTrip.org for live updates.

