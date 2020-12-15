I-70 westbound reopens at Eisenhower Tunnel | SummitDaily.com
I-70 westbound reopens at Eisenhower Tunnel

News |

Sawyer D'Argonne
  

10:55 a.m. Westbound I-70 lanes have reopened at the Eisenhower Tunnel following a crash, according to CDOT.

10:15 a.m. Westbound lanes on Interstate 70 are closed at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

Passenger vehicle traction laws are in place around the county and the surrounding area.

