I-70 westbound closes indefinitely near Vail Pass for crash involving multiple semis

Interstate 70 westbound over Vail Pass into Vail is under an extended closure for a multi-vehicle accident that includes at least semi-trucks. An EC alert was first issued at 8:18 a.m. There is no estimated time for opening these westbound lanes.

Photos from the scene taken by the Colorado of Transportation show at least two semi-tractor trailers involved in the crash, as well as what appears to be a smaller cargo truck.

Emergency workers at the site of Friday morning’s crash on I-70 westbound entering Vail.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

The closure has led to westbound traffic being diverted at Copper Mountain to a southern route of CO 91 and US Highway 24 as an alternate route.

Traffic near the location of the crash is being diverted onto the South frontage road, but travel may be slow going. Drivers should expect delays.

Visit COtrip.org for updates.