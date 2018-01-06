Ice at night: Photos from Dillon Ice Castles

Construction is complete at the Dillon Ice Castles, which opened last week on Thursday, Dec. 28, after being postponed due to unseasonably warm temperatures. The Utah-based company's team spent a combined 4,000 hours dripping, shaping and hand-placing icicles, while embedding them with color-changing LED lights. Admission varies in price, depending on the day of the week and whether guests buy tickets online or in person. The ice castle is open every day of the week, except Tuesday. Monday-Thursday the castle is open from 4-9 p.m., on Saturday the castle is open from noon to 9 p.m. and on Sunday its hours are from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, visit IceCastles.com/Dillon.