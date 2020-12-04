Ice Castles asks for community feedback

Ice Castles is looking for community feedback as the company puts together its plans for a potential long-term agreement to keep the amenity in Dillon.

Dillon Ice Castles first opened during the 2017-18 winter at Dillon Town Park and is in the process of developing proposals for a multiyear partnership to use the area for the castles in the winter and an Alpine park in the summer.

Dillon Town Council will be discussing the newest long-term proposal during a virtual council meeting Dec. 15, and both the town and Ice Castles are asking residents to take a quick survey to share their thoughts and concerns on the attraction at large and the concept of a new multiyear deal with the town.

In an open letter to the Dillon community, Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said the company has been working on the long-term plans for the past year in hopes of creating a concept that would benefit Dillon year-round and address concerns raised by residents over the past couple of years.

“We have heard concerns from some residents regarding parking and traffic in winter, and we are working in conjunction with town officials to develop a comprehensive parking plan that we are confident will be agreeable for Dillon residents, businesses and guests of Ice Castles,” Standifird wrote.

Standifird’s letter also noted long-term plans to install landscaping features to beautify the perimeter should an agreement be reached. The letter also outlines plans to implement a weekly locals’ night, where Dillon residents and their guests could visit for $5 on Thursdays.

Community members can lean more about Ice Castles’ plans and fill out the survey at Bit.ly/DillonIceCastles. Individuals with additional comments can join the council meeting Dec. 15 or email Town Clerk Adrienne Stuckey by Dec. 9 at astuckey@townofdillon.com.