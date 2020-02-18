Ice Castles offers discounted tickets to Dillon residents

Crowds flock to the Dillon Ice Castles on opening night, Saturday, Dec. 28.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Dillon residents who haven’t made their way over to the ice castles will get their chance over the next couple of weeks as the company is offering discounted admission for anyone living in town.

Dozens of residents gathered at the Dillon Town Hall late last month to discuss new concepts for potential future iterations of the castles and to voice their grievances and suggestions for any partnerships moving forward. One of the primary topics of conversation at the meeting was whether residents were getting enough of a benefit from the amenity, with some lamenting that they haven’t been able to attend because of steep ticket prices. In response, Ice Castles is offering a new locals discount to try to address some community concerns.

“As an outcome of that community meeting, Ice Castles heard that a low-cost local solution was something that folks here were interested in,” said Kerstin Anderson, Dillon’s marketing and communications director. “So they’re offering a discounted rate for locals on Mondays and Thursdays through the end of the season.”

Locals interested in picking up their tickets will be required to bring proof of residency (utilities bill, lease, driver’s license, etc.) to Dillon Town Hall, where they’ll be given a discount card. The discount card then can be used to reserve as many as six discounted tickets on the Ice Castles website that can be used on Mondays or Thursdays through March 5, the expected closing date. Tickets will cost $5 in addition to fees.