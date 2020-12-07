Ice Castles offers limited presale tickets

Community members eager to be among the first to see this year’s iteration of the Dillon Ice Castles can begin booking their visits.

A limited number of presale tickets for the Ice Castles are available at IceCastles.com/colorado as the company gears up for its planned opening later this month.

Ice artisans began growing and harvesting icicles in early November to begin building the acre-sized amenity, hand placing up to 10,000 icicles a day to create the many tunnels, spires, slides and more that compose the frozen wonder.

Tens of thousands of people visit the castles each year, and the attraction typically sells out on weekends, according to Ice Castles. The amenity will be operating with greatly reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

The presale ends Sunday, Dec. 12, or when all vouchers sell out. The castles are scheduled to open Dec. 26.