ICE confirms people were detained during operation in Granby

CE agents were spotted in Granby along US Highway 40 on Thursday morning.

Emma Trainor / etrainor@skyhinews.com

The Granby Police Department confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were in Granby last week.

Sgt. Amy Ryan-Williams, spokesperson for the Granby Police Department, said the department couldn’t comment on the details of another agency’s operations, but she confirmed their presence.

“They made sure we knew they were in the area, but they operate pretty independently,” she said.

ICE agents were at a location on US Highway 40 in Granby around 7-8 a.m. Thursday. A spokesperson for ICE’s field office in Denver confirmed the agency conducted a targeted enforcement operation and arrested some individuals during it, but couldn’t confirm how many people were detained.

The spokesperson also provided a generalized statement.

“ICE deportation officers carry out targeted enforcement operations daily nationwide as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls. These operations involve existing and established Fugitive Operations Teams.

“During targeted enforcement operations, ICE officers frequently encounter other aliens illegally present in the United States. These aliens are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and, when appropriate, they are arrested by ICE officers.”

The Dillion office of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition said they were not aware of any operations in the area. The coalition provides services for Grand County residents.